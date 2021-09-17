Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 404,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,315. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.