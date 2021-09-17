Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chevron by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 685,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.47. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.