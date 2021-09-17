Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:CSSEP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 1,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.