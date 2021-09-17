Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CSSEP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 1,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

