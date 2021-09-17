Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Up 4.1%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 5,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,263,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $4,426,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $7,521,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

