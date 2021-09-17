Chiliz (CHZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $217.68 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $217.68 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00133329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045575 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,640,034 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.