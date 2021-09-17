Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Position Raised by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,846,152 shares during the period. Chimera Investment makes up 3.5% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 8.63% of Chimera Investment worth $306,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Chimera Investment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,684. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

