Chimpion Hits One Day Volume of $908,818.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Chimpion has a market cap of $96.43 million and approximately $908,818.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00006444 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00131428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

