China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

HGSH stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 47,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,407. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

