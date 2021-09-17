China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
HGSH stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 47,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,407. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.
China HGS Real Estate Company Profile
China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.
