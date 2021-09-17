Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 5.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.11. 24,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,251,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 421,411 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $273,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after buying an additional 1,195,157 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.