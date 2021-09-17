Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor Sells 45,000 Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Stock

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 45,000 shares of Great Bear Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total value of C$650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,616,680.75.

Shares of GBR stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 113,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,536. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.83. The company has a market cap of C$746.18 million and a PE ratio of -123.05. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$17.93.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.1104599 EPS for the current year.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

