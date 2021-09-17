Chromia (CHR) Hits Market Cap of $146.08 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $146.08 million and approximately $68.12 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00132922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

