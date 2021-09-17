Chrono.tech (TIME) Achieves Market Cap of $25.36 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $25.36 million and $192,274.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.71 or 0.00075980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

