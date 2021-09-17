Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $9.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.11 billion and the lowest is $9.76 billion. Chubb reported sales of $10.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $37.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.62 billion to $38.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.17 billion to $40.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

NYSE CB opened at $181.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average of $169.33. Chubb has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after buying an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

