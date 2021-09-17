Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.53% of Churchill Downs worth $40,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,852,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,735,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.06 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.43.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

