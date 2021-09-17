Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 353.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 32.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.56. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.01 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

