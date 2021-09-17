Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,230 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

