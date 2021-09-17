CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 33,500 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 33,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994,500 shares in the company, valued at C$686,205.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$325.00.

On Friday, September 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,397.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 32,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$23,360.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,450.00.

On Monday, August 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$3,450.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$3,400.00.

On Monday, August 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,650.00.

On Friday, August 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 33,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$24,090.00.

MBA traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.64. 5,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The company has a market cap of C$46.35 million and a PE ratio of -9.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$0.84.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.