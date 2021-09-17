Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. 33,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,366. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 128.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 119,029 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 30.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

