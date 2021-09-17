Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lowered by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after buying an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

NYSE CI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.36. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

