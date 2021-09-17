Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $299.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.08.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

