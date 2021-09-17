Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $663.45 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $677.42 and a 200-day moving average of $590.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

