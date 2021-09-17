Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.58 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.