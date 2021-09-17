Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

NYSE EMR opened at $98.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

