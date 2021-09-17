Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.85 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

