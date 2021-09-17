Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.29 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $853.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $833.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $762.04. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

