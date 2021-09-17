Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,002. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 136.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.