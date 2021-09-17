Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,125 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,818,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $223.57 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average is $217.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

