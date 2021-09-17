Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,322 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $158.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

