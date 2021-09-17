Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,438 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

TMUS stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.81 and a 200 day moving average of $137.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

