Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,676 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

ICE stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

