Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 5,216 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 40.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 110.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 226,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 118,967 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

