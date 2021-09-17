Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 6,397 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 205,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 63,187 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 587,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 413,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,107,000 after purchasing an additional 51,238 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

