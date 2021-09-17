Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 733 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $449.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.06.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

