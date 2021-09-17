Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

