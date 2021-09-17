CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler Buys 21,400 Shares

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 21,400 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $142,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 659,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,660. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.