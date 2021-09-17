Cindicator Market Capitalization Tops $33.26 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $33.26 million and approximately $268,496.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

