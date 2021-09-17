Cipher (CPR) Price Up 82.9% This Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $100,881.84 and $2,079.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 82.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.19 or 0.00737706 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001396 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.98 or 0.01206267 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

