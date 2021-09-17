Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

