Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $88.18

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.18, but opened at $85.61. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 2,496 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
