Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $88.18

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.18, but opened at $85.61. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 2,496 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

