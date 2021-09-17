Citigroup Inc. Acquires 34,590 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,678 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Citrix Systems worth $32,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.79.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

