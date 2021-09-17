Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of LivePerson worth $27,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in LivePerson by 202.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 12.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

