Citigroup Inc. Buys 85,150 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 85,150 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Targa Resources worth $31,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,196.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Targa Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

