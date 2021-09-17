Citigroup Inc. Buys 97,544 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.09% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $31,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,695 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 159.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

