Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $29,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.