Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Teledyne Technologies worth $27,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $427.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $301.76 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

