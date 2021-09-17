Citigroup Inc. Has $26.13 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. increased its stake in Novartis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Novartis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38. The company has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

