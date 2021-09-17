Citigroup Inc. Has $26.47 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Ferrari worth $26,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $218.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day moving average of $209.22. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

