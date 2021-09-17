Citigroup Inc. Has $30.85 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Apollo Global Management worth $30,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

