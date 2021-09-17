Citigroup Inc. Has $31.33 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 20.44% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $31,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

