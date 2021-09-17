Citigroup Inc. Has $31.59 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Generac worth $31,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,065,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $440.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.83. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock worth $5,492,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.50.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

